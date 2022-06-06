BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,339 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 54,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $372.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.73. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $32.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,573. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

