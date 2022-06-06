BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,446 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 36,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens & Northern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of CZNC opened at $24.30 on Monday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $379.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $26.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.88%.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

