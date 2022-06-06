BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,808 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 29.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $330.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSRR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

