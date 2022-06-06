BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 4,411 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in REV Group were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 611.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 69,883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 61,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 637,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 129,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $758.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 2.17. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.68.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

REVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

