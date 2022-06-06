BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $172,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,979 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPH. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XPH opened at $42.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $53.82.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.