BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $175,000 Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) by 489.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,711 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of National CineMedia worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCMI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 38.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

NCMI opened at $1.21 on Monday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $98.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 564.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.91%.

NCMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

