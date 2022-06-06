BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $176,000 Stock Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tucows were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 23,471 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 139.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,673,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows during the second quarter worth $456,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCX stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $540.62 million, a PE ratio of -313.86 and a beta of 0.77. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $92.93.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Rating ) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Tucows from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tucows in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

