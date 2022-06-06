BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $177,000 Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,136,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $78.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $595.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average is $69.87.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $71.24 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

