BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $178,000 Stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $341.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.53 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 62.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

