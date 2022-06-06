BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $179,000 Holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 128.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $412.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

