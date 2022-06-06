BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $181,000 Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 1,323.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 233.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 54,193 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LXFR opened at $16.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.68 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

