BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $184,000 Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGMO. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

SGMO opened at $3.72 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGMO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

