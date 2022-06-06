BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) by 856,700.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 37,987 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of BBW opened at $19.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.80. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 47.49% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $66,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $277,139.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 15,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $285,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,464 shares of company stock valued at $503,252 and have sold 23,048 shares valued at $426,504. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

