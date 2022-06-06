BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,114,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after purchasing an additional 280,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,101,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,992,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 157,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,679,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 597,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 327,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

EVC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE EVC opened at $5.22 on Monday. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $9.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.60 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik bought 63,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $315,672.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,615 shares in the company, valued at $700,262.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik bought 45,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $228,148.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 277,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,679.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

