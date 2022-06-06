BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,441 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SMBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $436.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.69.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

About SmartFinancial (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.