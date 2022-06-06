BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 530,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 84,614 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 91,042 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Shares of ATEC opened at $7.40 on Monday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $753.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 147.10%. The business had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,362,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,559.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $31,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $83,024 and sold 271,630 shares valued at $2,141,374. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphatec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.