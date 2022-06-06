BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $7,630,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $45.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.64. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $360.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $26.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Terry Grayson-Caprio acquired 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $42,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $52,799.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

