BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 110,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 59,319 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $22.52.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 470.85%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,888.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

