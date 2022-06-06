BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Makes New Investment in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,339,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 462,427 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,616,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 169,860 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,050.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 123,267 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.09 on Monday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.