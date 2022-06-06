BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 1,055 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FRP were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FRP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FRP by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FRP by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FRP by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in FRP by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FRP alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FRP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO John D. Baker III acquired 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $85,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,683 shares of company stock valued at $460,167 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRPH stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $558.37 million, a PE ratio of 986.67 and a beta of 0.60.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.12%.

FRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.