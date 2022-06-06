BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 2,701 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $21.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $408.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.88.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $390,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,363,071.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $222,363.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,687,459.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,137 shares of company stock valued at $689,549 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

RBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

