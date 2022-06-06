BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 630 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWS opened at $18.84 on Monday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

