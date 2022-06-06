BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 513 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 891.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $40.63 on Monday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

