BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,332,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 369,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 99,934 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 327,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 89,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEO opened at $6.93 on Monday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.