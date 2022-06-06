Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $87.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.58. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.5914 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Boliden AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.83.

About Boliden AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

