Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Braze to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 175,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the first quarter worth $309,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $35.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63. Braze has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $70.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

