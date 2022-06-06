Brokerages Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 650%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on PEB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $23.17 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 96,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,072,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,944,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

