Brokerages Expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.33 Million

Analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) will post sales of $79.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.73 million. AtriCure posted sales of $71.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $325.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.10 million to $327.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $383.12 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $398.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $42.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $21,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,391,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 120,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

