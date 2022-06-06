Brokerages Expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BigBear.ai.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBAI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

BBAI stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

