Brokerages Expect Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. Hut 8 Mining posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%.

HUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of HUT opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $403.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70. Hut 8 Mining has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 18.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

