Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tenet Fintech Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenet Fintech Group in a research note issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKKFF opened at $1.60 on Monday. Tenet Fintech Group has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates in two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

