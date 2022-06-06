Brokers Offer Predictions for Aisin Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Aisin in a research report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aisin’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aisin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.
Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.
