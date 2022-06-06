Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $736.20 Million

Brokerages expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) to announce $736.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Caleres’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $735.10 million and the highest is $737.30 million. Caleres reported sales of $675.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caleres will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

CAL opened at $28.99 on Monday. Caleres has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.94%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $904,339.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,648,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,633. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

