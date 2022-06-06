Capital One Financial Weighs in on Urban Edge Properties’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

UE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $20.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,605,000 after buying an additional 4,602,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,345,000 after buying an additional 1,204,987 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,657,000 after buying an additional 1,510,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,993,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,039 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,214,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,495,000 after purchasing an additional 132,069 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

