CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 72,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

CTRE opened at $18.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.19. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,375.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

