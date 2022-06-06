CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61,107 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,938 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 254,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $18.16 on Monday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 1,375.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

