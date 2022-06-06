CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) versus CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Head to Head Review

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Rating) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and CTO Realty Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $576.88 million 0.06 -$622.17 million N/A N/A CTO Realty Growth $70.27 million 5.62 $27.61 million $3.20 20.46

CTO Realty Growth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -108.96% -140.16% -18.31% CTO Realty Growth 30.72% 5.45% 3.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CBL & Associates Properties and CTO Realty Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A CTO Realty Growth 0 0 2 0 3.00

CTO Realty Growth has a consensus target price of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.27%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats CBL & Associates Properties on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties (Get Rating)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

