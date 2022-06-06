CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) is one of 407 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CCC Intelligent Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions -32.32% -1.57% -0.84% CCC Intelligent Solutions Competitors -30.70% -64.68% -8.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions $688.29 million -$248.92 million 4.70 CCC Intelligent Solutions Competitors $1.74 billion $274.48 million -43,761.74

CCC Intelligent Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CCC Intelligent Solutions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 1 3 2 0 2.17 CCC Intelligent Solutions Competitors 2905 13839 25076 694 2.55

CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.83%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 55.94%. Given CCC Intelligent Solutions’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CCC Intelligent Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCC Intelligent Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 3.19, indicating that their average stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CCC Intelligent Solutions competitors beat CCC Intelligent Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others. The company offers CCC Insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC AI and analytics, and CCC casualty; CCC Repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC Other Ecosystem solutions, comprising CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC lender solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC International solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

