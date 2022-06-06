Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CENT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 688.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 44,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CENT stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.