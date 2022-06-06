ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ChargePoint in a report released on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ChargePoint’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

CHPT has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.96.

NYSE CHPT opened at $14.57 on Monday. ChargePoint has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.17.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 35.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 111,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 28,886 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 55.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 23.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $145,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,428 shares in the company, valued at $40,445,177.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,981,130 shares of company stock worth $30,641,403 over the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

