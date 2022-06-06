Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.40. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neal I. Goldman bought 40,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $54,803.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,335 shares of company stock worth $62,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 177,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

