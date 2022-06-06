Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $21.49 Million Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Warner Music Group worth $21,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,444,000 after acquiring an additional 739,735 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Warner Music Group by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,398,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,584,000 after purchasing an additional 678,401 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 556,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 293.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 546,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,862,000. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG opened at $29.42 on Monday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

