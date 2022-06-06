Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.28 Million Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Freshpet worth $22,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,240 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,583,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,848,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 61.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after buying an additional 166,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 309.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after buying an additional 159,099 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT opened at $66.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $178.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

