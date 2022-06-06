Chewy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chewy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chewy to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

NYSE CHWY opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

