China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares in the last quarter.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

