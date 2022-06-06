China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $1.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. China Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of -0.50.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter.
About China Online Education Group (Get Rating)
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Online Education Group (COE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.