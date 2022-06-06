Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Chuy’s worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 39,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Chuy’s stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $419.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

