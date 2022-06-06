Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,588.33 ($20.10).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.18) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($19.48) to GBX 1,370 ($17.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($18.72) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

CBG opened at GBX 1,100 ($13.92) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 997 ($12.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,640 ($20.75). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,230.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($14.76) per share, with a total value of £39,771.36 ($50,318.02).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

