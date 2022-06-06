Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.23% of Codex DNA worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Codex DNA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Codex DNA during the third quarter worth $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Codex DNA during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Codex DNA by 811.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen started coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codex DNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of Codex DNA stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59. Codex DNA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Codex DNA had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 311.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

