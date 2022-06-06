Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $224.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.98%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $26,397.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,748 shares in the company, valued at $546,683.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,572 shares of company stock valued at $81,645. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 361.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 169,460 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 55,630 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $694,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

